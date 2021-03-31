“‘Experts’ are wrong all the time.”: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn Believes He Is the Best Defensive Player in the 2021 Draft | The SportsRush

After a monster Pro Day, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn pointed out that the draft process is just the beginning of the NFL journey; prospects still have to perform in the league.

Jaycee, son of 4x Pro-Bowler and member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Joe Horn, was certainly impressive at South Carolina. He picked up 101 tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 interceptions for the Gamecocks in his 3 seasons there.

Jaycee Horn: 33.3% completion % allowed in coverage in 2020 Lowest in the SEC👀 pic.twitter.com/63cAi2TmI7 – PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 24, 2021

He continued to impress at his Pro Day last week, and while speaking to reporters after, he stated his belief that he is the best defensive player in the draft.

According to him, it doesn’t matter where or when he’s drafted (or if he’s drafted at all) as he’ll prove his worth on the field regardless. Take a look at the interview:

South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn on the draft process: “People don’t realize it’s just a draft. You still gotta go play football after this… In a couple years we’ll all get to see. ‘Experts’ are wrong all the time.”pic.twitter.com/lARO6qEpOP — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

He claims this is not a stunt to improve his draft stock, but he may have done so anyways. Far too many players in the past have treated the draft as the end goal, and eventually busted.

Also read: “Looks great coach…I decided to get one too”: Tom Brady Hilariously Responds To Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Super Bowl 55 Tattoo

Jaycee Horn Impresses at Pro Day, Earns Praise From Trevor Lawrence

At South Carolina’s Pro Day, Horn showed up big time in front of NFL brass. He posted a 4.39u 40 yard dash, an 11’1″ broad jump, and a 41.5″ vertical.

He put up even better numbers than the top CB prospect, Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II. Horn is projected to go somewhere in the first round, some mock drafts having him even as high as #12 overall.

Not only does Jaycee have the respect of scouts and coaches, he has earned praise from his peers too. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the consensus best player in the draft, recently responded to one of Quincy Avery’s tweets that lauded Horn’s competitiveness.

Lawrence said, “I can attest to it – He’s a dawg.”