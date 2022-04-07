Experts say quality improvement is not enough

Will teachers be able to organize themselves? what parents have to do set alarm clock one hour early, Is this the best way to direct resources increase in educational quality, Questions continue to rage among various actors in the educational community, who are still puzzled by the nation’s Ministry of Education’s announcement: primary schools will have one-hour classes per day for girls and boys.

As Minister Jaime Perczyk told this newspaper, the announcement Will be endorsed on Friday in the Federal Council of Educationbut the budget 18,000 million pesos To finalize the initiative. It is unlikely that the holders of provincial educational departments will reject the income of resources …