Experts set to travel to Ukraine to identify the war’s dead- The New Indian Express

By Associated Press

THE HAGUE: An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the 1990s Balkan conflicts is preparing to send a team of forensics experts to Ukraine as the death toll mounts more than six weeks into the war caused by Russia’s invasion.

Authorities in Kyiv have reached out to the International Commission on Missing Persons to help put names to bodies that might otherwise remain anonymous amid the fog of war.

A team made up of a forensic pathologist, forensic archaeologist and an expert on collecting DNA samples from bodies and from families to cross-match is expected to travel to Ukraine early next week, Director-General Kathryne Bomberger told The Associated Press on Friday.

They will help identify the dead, but…