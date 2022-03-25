LATEST

Experts warn symptoms of new BA.2 Covid variant could be mistaken for common allergies

Experts warn that people may misunderstand the symptoms of the new covid ba.2 variant as a common allergy.

The new variant, believed to be a subtype of Omicron, has arrived in Ireland, which now has more than 500 confirmed cases in the country.

BA.2 has several dominant mutations, the most important of which is in the spike protein that is on the exterior of the virus.

These mutations are shared with the original omicron, but there are also additional genetic changes in BA.2 that are not observed in the initial variant.

COVID cases in Ireland have risen in recent weeks, with the latest update on Thursday saying 8,910 PCR-confirmed cases had been reported to the Department of Health…

