Explained: AFSPA and the Northeast

The Centre on Thursday significantly reduced the footprint of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)1958 in the Northeast, withdrawing it entirely from 23 districts in Assam, and partially from seven districts in Nagaland, six districts in Manipur, and one district in Assam. Once the decision is notified in the gazette, AFSPA remains in force in parts of these three states as well as in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
Why is the decision significant?
AFSPA, which has been called draconian, gives sweeping powers to the armed forces. For example, it allows them to open fire, even causing death, against any person in contravention to the law or carrying arms and ammunition, and gives them powers to arrest individuals without warrants, on the basis of “reasonable…
