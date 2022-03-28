Explained: How Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock on Oscars stage was six years in the making

Actor Will Smith, who won the Best Actor award at the 94th annual Academy Awards, shocked the in-person audience and those watching the event live around the world when he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage. A few said it was clearly scripted, the rest were taken aback at Smith’s extreme reaction against a relatively tame joke.

Rock, on his part, recovered in seconds, flashed his trademark smile, and joked, “Oh, wow, Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me. That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

The reason for Smith’s assault was a joke Rock had cracked moments before about the former’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. In the joke, Rock said while referring to Jada, “G.I. Jane 2. Can’t wait to see it.” 1997’s G.I. Jane, a war drama, had Demi Moore…