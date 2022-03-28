Explained: What is happening in Pakistan, where Imran Khan’s fate hangs in balance?

Pakistan’s National Assembly is sitting on Monday (March 28), but it remains unclear if the Speaker will allow the opposition motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan to be tabled.

The session, which began on Friday, was adjourned for two days after an obituary notice, which drew criticism of the Speaker Asad Qaiser from the opposition. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that even if the motion is tabled in Monday’s sitting, it may not be voted upon until April 4.

Procedures demand that after tabling, the motion should be voted upon no earlier than the expiry of three days, and no later than seven.

What is the Prime Minister trying to do?

Imran Khan’s…