Explained: What is Tata Neu, the ‘super app’ set to launch on April 7

Tata Group’s super app Tata Neu is set for launch on April 7. The company made the announcement through a teaser image on the app’s Google Play Store page. It had started publicly advertising the super app for the first time along with the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament. So far, the app has been restricted for use only for the Tata Group employees.

What is Tata Neu?

Tata Neu is the conglomerate’s super app that brings together all of its digital services and apps on a single platform. On its Play Store page, the app’s description reads: “Consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage your finances, plan your next holiday or perhaps just your next meal…