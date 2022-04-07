Explained: Who are Vladimir Putin’s daughters facing US sanctions over Ukraine war?

The United States and its allies have imposed sanctions against the two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin as the West seeks to punish Moscow for killing Ukrainians.

Justifying the decision, a US official said: “We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and therefore we are targeting him.”

️ SUBSCRIBE NOW: GET EXPRESS PREMIUM TO ACCESS THE BEST ELECTION REPORTING AND ANALYSIS ️

The European Union is also expected to follow suit as it discusses imposing new sanctions against Russia among its 27 members. The EU sanctions, expected to take effect by Friday, will freeze any assets held in the bloc and ban travel to member states.

This step has been taken after reports of alleged atrocities…