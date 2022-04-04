Explained: Who is Aroz Aftab, the first Pakistani woman to win a Grammy?

A ghazal by Punjab poet Hafeez Hoshiarpuri, which he read with poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Lahore’s Government College (now Government College University) in 1929, won Brooklyn-based Aroz Aftab his first Grammy at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Early Monday morning (India time).
A “Neo-Sufi” version of Hoshiarpuri’s ghazal, ‘Mohabbat karne kam na honge, teri mehfil mein lekin hum na honge’, previously sung by composers such as Mehdi Hassan, Farida Khanum, Ghulam Ali and Jagjit Singh. The 37-year-old Pakistani musician received the award for Best Global Music Performance, a category added by the Recording Academy for the first time this year.
Aftab is “first female Pakistani Grammy winner”, Academy…
