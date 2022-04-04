Explained: Who is Aroz Aftab, the first Pakistani woman to win a Grammy?

A ghazal by Punjab poet Hafeez Hoshiarpuri, which he read with poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Lahore’s Government College (now Government College University) in 1929, won Brooklyn-based Aroz Aftab his first Grammy at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Early Monday morning (India time).