Explained: Who is Olivia Rodrigo, history-maker at the Grammy awards?

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, who made history at the Grammys 2022 by snapping up three trophies in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (for ‘Drivers License’) and Best Pop Vocal Album (for her debut album ‘Sour’), wanted to be an Olympic gymnast as a child. Years later, the 19-year-old Los Angeles girl who was named ‘Entertainer of the Year’ by Time magazine in 2021, has skipped, leapt, and landed on the podium on music’s biggest stage.