Explained: Why has Punjab staked claim on Chandigarh?

The longstanding dispute between Punjab and Haryana over Chandigarh flared up this week after the Centre notified Central Service Rules for employees in the Union Territory instead of the Punjab Service Rules. The Centre had earlier tweaked rules for appointments to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) — recruitments can now be done from anywhere in India, instead of just Punjab and Haryana. On Friday, the Punjab Assembly in a special session passed a unanimous resolution reiterating the state’s claim on Chandigarh.