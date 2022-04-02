Explained: Why has Punjab staked claim on Chandigarh?

The longstanding dispute between Punjab and Haryana over Chandigarh flared up this week after the Centre notified Central Service Rules for employees in the Union Territory instead of the Punjab Service Rules. The Centre had earlier tweaked rules for appointments to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) — recruitments can now be done from anywhere in India, instead of just Punjab and Haryana. On Friday, the Punjab Assembly in a special session passed a unanimous resolution reiterating the state’s claim on Chandigarh.
When and how did Chandigarh become the capital of Punjab?
After Partition, Shimla was made the temporary capital of Indian Punjab. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wanted a modern city to replace Lahore as Punjab’s capital, and the idea of Chandigarh was conceived….
