Explore these amazing destinations on your next all girls journey

Let’s accept it whether we are single or have something special in life, all-girls trips are something that often need to be planned. We can’t do girls without our soul sisters, laughing with them, gossiping, or even hating the same person are some of the things that make our bond stronger. We like to be there for each other during times of celebration, sadness, or heartbreak. Only a tour or trip with girls makes our friendship even more special. So here we are with some destination ideas that you can consider on your next girls trip.

Pune

The second largest city in Maharashtra, Pune is popularly known as the ‘Dec Queen of Deccan’, which offers many attractive places for tourists. Some of the popular places in the city are Shani Vada Mahal, Pasan Lake, Mulshi Lake Dam etc. Pune is a perfect destination to spend quality time with her girlfriend. People come from Mumbai on weekends to enjoy the spectacular views offered by most city people in Pune. If you and your girl gang love classical music, then Sawai Gandharva Sangeet Festival is also organized in the city every year in December. You can plan your tour around this time and enjoy the city’s beautiful heritage with classical music.

Meghalaya

If you and your girlfriend are one of those people who want to explore everything from subtle places to adventure trips then Meghalaya is the place for you. Meghalaya offers everything from trekking to mesmerizing sightseeing. For nature enthusiasts, Meghalaya is surrounded by lush green forests, stunning mountains and rich flora and fauna. You can see some rare species while trekking to Shillong trek, Route Bridge trek of Cherrapunji and some famous places. Meghalaya also has beautiful lakes that tourists love to visit. Walking with your girls through the most tranquil and tranquil areas of Meghalaya is going to give you a sense of peace and tranquility that you are going to cherish even after leaving the place.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh is again a very beautiful and stunning place, which has not been discovered by many and which you and your girlfriends would love to visit again and again. Arunachal Pradesh is home to many beautiful places like Ziro Valley, Tawang, Bumla Pass, Changal and many more places that you should visit at least once in your life. This one trip to Arunachal Pradesh is not only going to bring peace and tranquility to your life, but will also satisfy your curiosity about exploring and exploring places.

Kashmir

Who says that heaven on earth is only for couples and romantic tours? There are various amazing places in Kashmir that you can visit, if you are an adventure enthusiast then it offers many winter sports such as skiing, paragliding, snowboarding, ropeways, and many more fun activities. You can also enjoy Kahwa tea with your girlfriends while soaking in the princely views of Kashmir. If you are visiting Kashmir in summer, you will have to explore the valleys of tulip flowers which are breathtakingly beautiful. In winter, the breathtaking view of the poplar trees and the snow-capped Himalayas make this place so serene and beautiful that you and your girlfriends will love it.