Explosion dans une entreprise de Sherbrooke

A food processing company in Sherbrooke was the scene of a violent explosion this morning.

The incident took place at the Food Recovery Center (CVA) at around 8:23 am.

Five people were injured in the blast, two of whom were taken to hospital with minor injuries and panic attacks. Two others suffered serious injuries and will likely be transferred to CHUM’s major burn unit in Montreal due to the severity of their injuries.

Officials were not immediately able to clarify whether doctors feared for the lives of the victims.