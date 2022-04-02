Explosion racing in the second half, remains undefeated and is the leader

Penalty goals by Enzo Coppetti (28m ST and 48m ST) and Tomas Chancale (38m ST) and Javier Correa (49m ST) gave Fernando Gago’s team the lead, while Julian Bray took the first (32m) tour. Feather.

With this victory, Racing adds 18 points – five wins and three draws – In the tournament and Sarmiento 11 units, but fell into the relegation zone.

Tributes were paid to the last three: to the late Juan Carlos Cárdenas, the goal scorer who gave Racing the Intercontinental Cup in 1967; On the 40th anniversary of the battle, to the Lisandro López, now the emblem of the Avellaneda unit in Sarmiento, and to the fighters in Malvinas.

Racing had it all in the beginning, with intensity in each area of ​​the field and with the base of the ball on the floor…