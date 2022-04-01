Expose a Troll – How to Turn the Tables on an Online Harasser

It’s a task that sounds daunting: combating your online trolls.

But Christchurch politician Sarah Templeton has proven that victims can take action – and online harassers can be exposed, fined and in some cases criminally prosecuted.

Two members of the Young Nets resigned from the National Party on Thursday after courts identified their home as a source of misogynistic trolling of female politicians.

One of them, Jesse McKenzie, admitted that he was responsible for the online harassment. His flatmate and owner of the IP address, Bryce Beatty, said he had no knowledge of online abuse, but abandoned his bid to win a community board seat and resigned from the party anyway because “it felt like the right thing to do.” “.