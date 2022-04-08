Expression between elementary school 48 and garden 911

Within the framework of the articulation project between the primary and elementary levels, this Wednesday, April 6, the project began to be developed between Primary School 115 located in Santa Fe 48 and Garden 911 of Calle 20 de Abril 1244, both of Benito Machado Neighboring Institutions.

This will happen once a week from April to November of this school year.

The proposal includes participation of students of both institutions in activities related to different areas of knowledge as well as interventions in artistic/plastic modalities and physical education. In some of these families apart from teachers will also participate and a joint act has been planned for the month of October.

The…