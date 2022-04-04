Extra time for Imran Khan as Parliament rejects no-confidence vote

Pakistan’s parliament has been breach After a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister by its President Arif Alv Imran Khan did not go further. Elections are likely to be held later and the question remains uncertain as to who will lead Pakistan in its 76th year.

The high drama continues after a week of political theatrics, in which the beleaguered prime minister took to live television to claim an alien conspiracy had been planned. throw it out,

While Khan may have lost the majority National Assembly, he still retains popular support among the people. Therefore, he may have a chance to remain in power if new elections are called. But in a country where violence never goes away, ongoing political instability can turn into anger on the streets. After the dissolution of Parliament…