Eyewear for All is driving its evolution

The CEO and co-founder of Glasses for All, Paul Morlet, is looking to expand his company’s activities. This Thursday, 7 April, the first eyewear for all store opens its doors in the city center of Brussels, the Chausie d’Excelles, with the same formula “glasses for 10 euros in 10 minutes”. If France and Belgium share the same language, they do not practice the same management of reimbursement: it is precisely in these European countries where the BCR is higher that Paul Morlett seeks to expand his activities …