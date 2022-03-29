Ezra Miller arrested after ‘Flash’ actor ‘excited’ at Hawaii bar

“Justice League” star Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii after officers responded to a disorganized patron call.

Miller, who plays superhero Flash in the DC Universe, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment on Sunday after being “agitated” by people singing karaoke. The Hawaii Police Department said in a press release,

According to police, 29-year-old Miller began talking obscenely at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii, singing, and at one point grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman. They also attacked a 32-year-old man playing darts, the release said.

USA Today has contacted the Hawaii Police Department for comment.

He was asked by the bar owner to calm down “to no avail” several times.

Miller was arrested and his bond was set at $500. They…