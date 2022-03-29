Ezra Miller Arrested in Hawaii After ‘Flash’ Oscar Moment

Photo: Dimitrios Kamboris/Getty Images

Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. The 29-year-old actor took the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke at a bar in Hilo late Sunday night. He also tried to attack a 32-year-old man playing darts, according to a tweet. Post by the Hawaii Police Department. Miller, described in the report as “coming from Vermont”, posted $500 in bail and was released. news comes Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledorethird film in harry potter The spinoff series featuring Miller is set to hit theaters next month. Miller plays The Flash in DC…