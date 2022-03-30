Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii

flamboyant Star Ezra Miller Was arrested in a bar in Hawaii after midnight on Monday (March 28). She was accused of disorderly conduct and harassment after cursing people who sing karaoke.

The Hawaii Police Department report reads, “Ezra Miller became agitated while patrons at the bar began to sing karaoke.” The statement continued, “Miller began shouting obscenities and at one point a 23-year-old woman grabbed the microphone from a karaoke (disordered conduct offense) and was later playing darts (harassment offense) on a 32-year-old man. The bar owner Told Miller several times to calm down, but to no avail.

Miller told GQ in 2020 that they use the pronoun they/them and offer an “edgy denial…”