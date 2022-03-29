Ezra Miller: DC’s The Flash star arrested in Hawaii after ‘karaoke row’

Tea Flash star Ezra Miller has been arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a bar in Hawaii.

The actor, who played the DC superhero in several movies, including Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, was arrested after allegedly getting agitated while patrons at a bar in Hilo began to sing karaoke.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Miller began shouting obscenities and at one point grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old female singing,

They later attacked a 32-year-old man playing darts, he said.

A police statement said: “On Sunday, March 27 at 11.30 p.m., South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a report of disorganized patrons at a bar on Silva Street.”

It added: “The bar owner…