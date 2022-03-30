Ezra Miller faces restraining order after couple allegedly threatened

Ezra Miller is facing a temporary restraining order filed by a couple in Hawaii who claim he broke into their bedroom and threatened them.

A request for a temporary restraining order was filed on Tuesday, March 29, just a day after Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii. To boot, the alleged incident that prompted the restraining order apparently happened right after Miller was released on bail following his barroom arrest.

As per court documents obtained by Rolling stoneThe couple claims that Miller broke into their bedroom and said, “I will burn you and your slutty wife.” Miller is also accused of stealing a passport and a wallet that contained a Social Security card, driver’s license and bank card. Order to stop…