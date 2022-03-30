Ezra Miller subject of 10 police calls in Hawaii before arrest

Ezra Miller had a problem in Hawaii before he was finally arrested on Monday.

Hawaii police have received at least 10 calls since March 7 about the “Flash” star, Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho. told the Associated Press Wednesday.

It is unclear how long Miller, who hails from Vermont, has been living on the island.

The phone calls were over “manini” incidents — a Hawaiian pidgin word meaning “modest” or “small” — including filming people at a gas station and their refusal to leave the sidewalk area of ​​a restaurant, Quiocho told the agency. Told.

Neither Quicho nor the Hawaii Police Department immediately returned Page Six’s requests for comment.

Page Six previously reported that Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and…