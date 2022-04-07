Ezra Miller’s future as The Flash in danger after recent arrest for disorderly conduct: report

Ezra Miller stars as who flamboyant DCEU was in the news recently for his arrest in Hawaii, in the movies and in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The actor was reportedly accused of disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar. The actor reportedly caused a massive scene at a local watering hole and claimed to have shouted obscenely at the guests. He also allegedly snatched the mic from a woman singing at a karaoke bar.

Following the news of his arrest, netizens began to call out Ezra’s brutal behavior, although it seems that the actor’s recent actions have landed him in trouble with the Warner Bros. As Rolling Stone reports, the heads of Warner Bros. recently held a meeting to discuss Miller’s inclusion in future films.