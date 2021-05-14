F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion Teaser OUT NOW!!

It has been years since the fans of the show have been waiting for F.R.I.E.N.D.S to come together and create something for us once again. And now finally the prayers have been answered and as we know the reunion has been shot already. Now HBO has released it’s official teaser and trust us when we say that the fans are screaming with joy.

The Reunion special was initially planned to roll last year but the pandemic happened but the principal cast members, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston finally shot for the reunion special episode a few weeks ago.

But now, it is for everyone to see where the special is all set to arrive on HBO Max on 27th May 2021. Yes you read it right. In the teaser we can see all six of friends walking together. The camera beautifully pans across as they walk. Have you watched it yet? Well, it’s right here for you to watch.