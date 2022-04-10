F1 2022, Australian Grand Prix live updates, stream, start time, full grid, results and timings Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, how to watch

The first Australian Grand Prix in more than three years is rapidly approaching with lights going out at Albert Park at 3pm (AEST).

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start on pole ahead of title rival Max Verstappen, while Daniel Ricciardo starts his home race from a season-best seventh.

Speaking of the atmosphere before the race, Ricciardo told Martin Brundle: “It’s nuts … can’t wait to get going.”

He said that his McLaren “feels alright” before the race and that McLaren has been “decent” all weekend in a positive sign for his chances.

