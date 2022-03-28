F1 2022: Constructors’ Ranking

The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship pits 10 teams against each other until the end of the season to seize the world crown. Get the full ranking of manufacturers updated after each new GP!

In F1, 20 drivers compete in the world championships and represent 10 teams. (2 drivers per team). The first 10 drivers score points at the end of the race and at the end of the Grand Prix, Each team adds up the points of its two pilots.

Favorites and History

Mercedes wins after 8 consecutive yearsFollowing the changes brought about by the new 2022 rules, the German team looks more attractive than ever this season. During the tests…