From left to right, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz line up before the Bahrain Grand Prix. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

While it is exciting for any driver to take home a podium spot after race weekend, the top teams also need to keep track of their points as the season progresses.

Points are awarded for all positions up to P10, which are then added up to find the winning driver of the World Championship each year.

Sign up for our daily newspaper I newspaper cut off noise

Last year, Max Verstappen came out on top, making him the defending champion for 2022.