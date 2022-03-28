F1 2022 Saudi Grand Prix result: Max Verstappen holds off Charles Leclerc for first win of the season

Two races in the 2022 Formula 1 season and no doubt it will be at least a two-horse race – and probably a four-horse race – as Max Verstappen was able to push his Red Bull Racing car ahead of Ferrari . Charles Leclerc is in the final laps to snatch a race win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The win would allow Verstappen and his team to breathe a little easier, as a double DNF in the season-opening race in Bahrain meant a one-two finish from Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz Jr., them in the opening hole. Put.

The Gremlins, who impressed Red Bull in Bahrain, appeared to have been vanquished at this point, as Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Pérez, grabbed pole and comfortably led the race until A safety car period didn’t come out of a hard time…