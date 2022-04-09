F1. Australia: Starting grid for third event of the 2022 season

On the eve of the third round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, Ferrari finally confirmed their slight superiority against Red Bull Racing, after qualifying. Thus, Charles Leclerc took pole position in the Australian F1 GP, his second achievement this year. On his side, Max Verstappen, unhappy with the balance of his single-seater, will be clearly up to the challenge for victory in Monaco on Sunday. Behind, Sergio Pérez assumes his role as second, setting up Lando Norris for a third time before Day’s surprise. While McLaren was far from over in the first two races, the Woking team was back in the game this weekend. Finally, let’s point out the presence of two Mercedes in the third row, something that was far from certain, after Free 3 on Friday evening and even, this morning. Positive, therefore, even if the fight…