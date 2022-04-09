F1 Australian GP qualifying – start times, how to watch and more

Ferrari’s Leclerc beat Max Verstappen by 0.245 seconds to top the second practice session, when Ferrari produced a 1–2 in the first practice, led by Carlos Sainz Jr. The Spaniard finished FP2 in third place ahead of fellow countryman Fernando Alonso in the Alpine.

Esteban Ocon finished an impressive day for Alpine with a sixth-place finish in front of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, with Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez finishing second in fifth place for Red Bull.

It was another tough day for Mercedes, with the team not upgrading to the Australian GP, ​​as George Russell finished FP2 in 11th place and teammate Lewis Hamilton in 13th.

Sebastian Vettel had his most eventful day, making his comeback after missing the first two F1 races due to COVID-19, when he suffered an engine…