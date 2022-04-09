F1 Australian Grand Prix 2022 – Qualifying LIVE!

Leclerc is briefly replaced at the top of the starting leaderboard by Sainz, before slipping back into the top spot with a lap time of 1:18.881.

Sergio Pérez has overtaken Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who are currently trailing Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in third and fourth respectively.

Really positive sign for McLaren so far – the Australian audience will love it.

It was Nicolas Latifi who instigated those early yellow flags in the final field. He ran into the gravel. Stop me if you’ve heard that before!