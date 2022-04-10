F1 Australian Grand Prix Live! Race Stream, Latest Updates

Five minute warning!
Lewis Hamilton has been seen popping his helmet with his usual kind of earrings – defying a race director’s iteration of a rule made in 2004 that sparked a bit of pre-weekend discussion.
Minor issues first for Red Bull
Max Verstappen is satisfied that any Gremlin at Red Bull has been dealt with after some frantic work on his car before going down the grid. The matter of leakage is being told.
“We were checking a few things to see if they weren’t right, but we fixed everything, so it should be fine,” says the Dutchman.
Qualification Statement
As the national anthem and pre-race formalities continue into the Australian afternoon, take a look at how it all went down yesterday.
