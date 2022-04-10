F1 Australian Grand Prix live: results and reaction as Charles Leclerc cruises to win after Max Verstappen retirement

(Reuters)

Follow the reaction to the third F1 race of 2022 as Charles Leclerc registers a resounding victory at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The Ferrari Drive led from start to finish after securing pole position 24 hours earlier and was barely challenged as they cemented their place as championship favourites.

Red Bull faced reliability issues as Max Verstappen was forced to retire for the second time in three races. The reigning champion smelled ‘some strange fluid’ in his car and had to back away. Then marshals needed fire extinguishers to protect the driver or the car from any further damage.

Sergio Pérez took a relatively lone second place while Mercedes would have quietly pleased with third and fourth place. George Russell took his first podium of the season, while Lewis …