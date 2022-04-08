F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – start times, how to watch, channels

Ferrari topped both practice sessions on Friday for qualifying, with Carlos Sainz setting the pace in FP1 and teammate Charles Leclerc going even faster in FP2.

Max Verstappen separated Leclerc and Sainz in second practice, suggesting there could be another two-horse fight between Red Bull Ferrari in Australia.

What time does qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Australian will begin at 16:00 local time (+10 GMT) at the Albert Park circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, April 9, 2022

: Saturday, April 9, 2022 start time: 06:00 GMT / 07:00 BST / 08:00 CEST / 08:00 SAST / 09:00 EAT / 02:00 ET / 23:00 PT (Friday) / 16:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10 :30 this

