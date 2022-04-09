F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start times, how to watch, and more

F1 World Championship leader Leclerc defeated Max Verstappen on his final Q3 lap in Australia, in pole position with 1m17.868s, to claim the top spot, 0.286s ahead of the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez claimed third place, while Carlos Sainz Jr.’s other Ferrari endured a difficult Q3 season and will start in ninth place. Sainz lost his first time due to a red flag caused by a crash by Fernando Alonso and then a starter issue delayed the start of his final run, resulting in a rush in preparation for his final attempt.

McLaren returned to form and Lando Norris finished fourth in qualifying, ahead of Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton in fifth and George Russell in sixth, while home favorite Daniel Ricciardo missed out on a late…