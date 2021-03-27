F1 Bahrain GP Race Live Stream and Telecast: When and where to watch F1 race on Sunday? | The Miracle

F1 Bahrain GP Race Dwell Stream and Telecast: When and the place you’ll be able to watch the Method 1 race on Sunday set to be held in Bahrain.

After an intense session of qualifying in Bahrain, Max Verstappen managed to be the person on the highest, and for the primary time since 2013, a non-Mercedes drover could be main the pack on the opening Grand Prix race.

In the meantime, Mercedes’ pair have discovered themselves caught at P2 and P3, a repeat of the final Grand Prix of 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Large good points for Ferrari, as Charles Leclerc discovered himself on the P4.

In the event you thought if Purple Bull was robust, meet its sister staff Alpha Tauri, which helped Pierre Gasly get the P5 begin. Therefore, total we’re set to observe an amazing race day on Sunday.

RACE START TIMES: BAHRAIN ⏰ The lengthy look ahead to our first race of the 2021 season is sort of over 🙌 Right here’s what time the lights exit in your a part of the world 👀#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 # F1 pic.twitter.com/C0CAm6XEW9 – Method 1 (@ F1) March 27, 2021

F1 Bahrain GP Race Dwell Stream and Telecast

Which channel will present the Bahrain GP race within the UK?

SkySports has the official rights over the published of F1 in the UK, and their large funding within the sport hasn’t allowed even F1 Professional Television enter their area until now.

Other than that SkyGo app, the OTT service of the Sky might be showcasing F1, so for cellular viewing of the primary race of the season, this could possibly be the choice.

In the meantime, NOW TV Day Cross will value £9.99 to observe all of Sky Sports activities’ protection in your good TV, cellular system, pill or laptop.

Time: 3:00 PM-5:00 PM GMT

Which channel will present the Bahrain GP race in the US?

ESPN carry the rights to broadcast F1 in the USA of America, the Friday practise periods might be broadcasted on ESPNU, while all of the motion from Saturday and Sunday might be broadcast on ESPN2.

Then again, stay streaming could be obtainable on the ESPN app for the F1 followers within the states.

Time: 11:00 AM-1:00 PM ET

Which channel will present the Bahrain GP race in Canada?

Qualifying and race might be obtainable for the English viewers on the subscription-based channel- TSN, which hires the protection from the SkySports in Europe.

In the meantime, French-language protection on RDS, which is able to telecast the qualifying and the race. Additionally, it has an OTT service RDS GO, to have entry by way of cellular.

Time: 11:00 AM-1:00 PM ET