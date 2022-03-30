F1 boss, Max Mosley commits suicide after terminal cancer diagnosis

An investigation has heard that Formula 1 boss Max Mosley killed himself after learning he had terminal cancer.

The 81-year-old was found dead with “significant injuries” in May last year.

Today the Westminster Coroner’s Court in London heard that he was told he only had “weeks” to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only subside with palliative care but could not be cured, Sun Report.

On May 24, 2021, police found Mosley dead in his bed after a note was nailed to his bedroom door that read: “DO NOT ENTER, CALL THE COP”.

Officers found Mr. Mosley’s body lying on his bed covered in blood.

The Formula 1 boss died in 2021. Image: Francois Durand / Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

A suicide note found on his bedside table was barely readable.