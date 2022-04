The Ferrari driver won the Australian Grand Prix, the classification for the third GP of the year, and will debut on Sunday.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc takes pole position in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prixcorresponding to the world championship of formula 1Which happened in Argentina early Saturday. In this way, On Sunday he will start in first place on the grid.

The 24-year-old, who also won in Bahrain and was second in Arabia, scored the fastest lap of the day…