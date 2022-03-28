F1 Constructors’ Championship 2022: latest standings and results

F After the second Formula One race of the season, Erari maintained his advantage on the Constructors’ Championship standings.

Charles Leclerc led Carlos Sainz last week, with the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell helping the Silver Arrows in their 2022 crisis.

This was largely due to the surrender of Red Bull in Bahrain, although Sergio Pérez returned to pole position in Jeddah.

But, in Jeddah, Max Verstappen won after a late overtake of Leclerc, while Sergio Perez finished fourth. The Mexican’s hopes of victory were shattered after a safety car climbed to the pole.

Meanwhile, first points were on the board for McLaren with Lando Norris in seventh.

read more

Here’s what the Constructors’ Championship looks like…