F1 crash at more than 150mph sees Haas driver airlifted to hospital

Mick Schumacher was conscious and talking after a massive accident during Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying, but was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up.

The Haas driver had made it through the first section of qualifying, unlike seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and was looking to achieve his best result on Saturday by finishing in the top 10.

However, he lost control of his Haas at speeds in excess of 150 mph, making a career out of obstacles and smashing his car to pieces.

Sessions was immediately red-flagged to allow medical cars and ambulances to reach the crash site, where Schumacher did not immediately exit Haas and his radio was not working, causing concern in his garage.

However, when the medics arrived he was able to talk…