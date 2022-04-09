F1 drivers approve changes to Melbourne circuit

load audio player

F1’s return to Australia coincides with a review of Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit for the first time since the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

As well as re-shaping several corners, a slack in the rear has been removed, which has been made tighter, to help establish a faster run for Turn 11.

F1 drivers on Friday gave their approval to the new track surface, along with modifications, after their first experiences in practice.

World champion Max Verstappen said: “It’s good. I think the grip on the track is pretty good, the bumps have definitely improved. I think it’s made the track …