F1 drivers praise “exciting” new track layout despite overtaking doubts

F1’s return to Australia marks the first time since the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19, coinciding with Melbourne revising its Albert Park circuit.

As well as re-profiled several corners, a slow chicane on the rear section has been removed to help set up a rapid burst for the newly tightened Turn 11.

F1 drivers gave a thumbs up to the new track surface, along with modifications, after their first experiences on Friday.

World champion Max Verstappen said: “It’s good. I think the track’s grip is pretty good, the bumps have definitely improved. I think it made the track nicer because now you’re on the corners better.” Can attack, a little more smooth. He did a good job with him.”

Lando Norris said: “It’s fast, it’s exciting. It’s easy…


