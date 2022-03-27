F1 drivers seek talks on future of Saudi Arabia GP after race

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Leading Formula One drivers have made it clear they want to revisit the topic of Formula One’s presence in Saudi Arabia after Sunday’s race ends.

On Friday night, all 20 F1 drivers were on the verge of boycotting this year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a missile attack on a nearby oil depot raised security concerns.

In a series of meetings that lasted more than four hours, F1 officials, team owners and Saudi Arabian officials attempted to reassure drivers of the incident’s safety, and ran as normal at 2:30 on Saturday. collective decision was taken.

The details of how the deal came about remain private among those involved, but some drivers made it clear on Saturday they want to revisit the topic of racing in Saudi Arabia.