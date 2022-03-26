F1 drivers ‘still concerned’ despite decision for Saudi Arabia GP to go ahead

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has admitted that Formula One drivers are not 100 percent happy attending Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

After a missile attack on an oil refinery just 12 miles east of the Jeddah circuit, drivers staged a four-hour crisis meeting, which lasted until 2.30 a.m. local time on Saturday morning.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack on the Aramco facility in Jeddah.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said continuing with the Saudi Arabian grand prix (Hassan Ammar/AP) is the “right choice”.

It is understood a number of 20-strong grid, including Britain’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, wanted to boycott Sunday’s race.

But F1 and its…