F1 GP Australia: Driver’s reactions

Discover the statements of the pilots at the end of the controversial Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix this Sunday on the revamped circuit of Albert Park.

Charles Leclerc (1e): « we managed very well And the car was perfect. […] We live fairly close between the two cars (Verstappen, editor’s note) but it underscores Ferrari’s great work. We have taken a big step forward.”

George Russell (Second): “I think at the beginning of the season we could have expected better. […] This weekend we had the 5th fastest car. therefore To be able to go up in the championship (of drivers) and go second, it’s crazy, Continue! ,