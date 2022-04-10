F1 GP Australia: Driver’s reactions

Discover the statements of the pilots at the end of the controversial Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix this Sunday on the revamped circuit of Albert Park.
Charles Leclerc (1e): « we managed very well And the car was perfect. […] We live fairly close between the two cars (Verstappen, editor’s note) but it underscores Ferrari’s great work. We have taken a big step forward.”
@Charles_Leclerc : “The car was perfect, I’m so glad (…) we took a big step forward”#ausgpI
https://t.co/7plkVVV12v pic.twitter.com/GJd5wkqO04
— CANAL+ F1® (@CanalplusF1) April 10, 2022
George Russell (Second): “I think at the beginning of the season we could have expected better. […] This weekend we had the 5th fastest car. therefore To be able to go up in the championship (of drivers) and go second, it’s crazy, Continue! ,
When @LaurentDupin_f1 learn to @GeorgeRussell 63,
Read Full News