F1 has no doubts over Saudi Arabia GP following driver concerns

In the wake of a missile attack by the Houthis on an oil facility less than 10 miles from the Jeddah circuit on Friday, the fate of the Saudi Arabian GP was thrown into doubt.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali initially spoke to drivers and team principals ahead of the second free practice to update them on the situation ahead of the long talks that lasted into the opening hours at the circuit.

While the teams unanimously agreed to go ahead with the race that it was safe to do so, the drivers themselves were not so convinced.

Following the regularly scheduled drivers’ briefing on Friday night, an extended meeting of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) went on for hours as drivers discussed their response.

Apparently not all drivers were convinced…