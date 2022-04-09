F1 LIVE: Australian Grand Prix FP1 and FP2 results and latest news

Who has the most F1 GPs at Albert Park?

This weekend’s Australian Grand Prix gets underway after an opening practice session on Formula One’s return to Melbourne. Australia has not hosted the Grand Prix since 2019 due to the Covid-19 but is staging the third race of the 2022 season, when Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen won the first two wins of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia respectively. had claimed.

This has left Mercedes and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton with important work to do, as the team struggles to overcome the difficulties it is having with the aerodynamics of its W13 car. The two-week break of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has given Mercedes time to work on its issues, with practice offered to see if they…